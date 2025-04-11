BIG PHARMA BACKLASH: J&J AND BAYER CRUMBLE IN COURT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Big Pharma is under fire. A judge just rejected Johnson & Johnson’s $10 billion talc settlement offer, and Bayer faces a stunning $2.1 billion loss in a Roundup lawsuit. Now, both companies are scrambling for immunity from future legal blowback across the U.S.
#BigPharma #JandJ #Bayer #Roundup #TalcLawsuit #PharmaLawsuits
#HealthFreedom #ExposeBigPharma #PharmaFraud #PublicHealthCrisis