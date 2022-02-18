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Klaus Schwab want to control you like a robot. English after 3,05.
Swedish Rebel
Swedish Rebel
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41 views • February 18, 2022
1. US Truckers Mobilize For War: US Trucker Convoy Headed Straight For Washington DC. From Stew Peters
https://rumble.com/vv77zw-us-truckers-mobilize-for-war-us-trucker-convoy-headed-straight-for-dc.html
2. FREEDOM CONVOY LEADER TAMARA LICH HAS BEEN ARRESTED
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wYsUmAvQwx0
3. This disgusting son of Fidel Castro accuses the opposition and truckers of beeing nazis. After told to apologize he leaves parliament like a coward.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GbGscmN8Oo4
4. This insane scientist is working for the nazi Klaus Schwab and talks about the wet dream of the NWO. Humans will become hackable.
https://www.brighteon.com/9013222f-6066-4435-bb9b-f37fad41c4d9
5. Dr. Reiner Fuellmich Exposes Corrupt International Courts. OUR GOVERNMENTS HAVE BEEN TAKEN OVER BY THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM. 25% of Judges are paid by Soros and Gates.
https://www.brighteon.com/64843571-b101-4429-9ab8-03d8a79763b5
Rumble: https://rumble.com/search/channel?q=Denny%20Abrahamsson
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Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dennyabrahamsson
Im also on Telegram with my name Denny Abrahamsson.
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai, Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 or Ica Bank account 9271-2403061 My email is [email protected] or [email protected]
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