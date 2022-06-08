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Not one of the Uvalde school shooting children have any record of ever being born
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310 views • June 08, 2022
Jim Crenshaw.
Ooops! Now how could that be? Our government would not lie to us about a shooting to have excuses for trying to take our guns would they?
Source: 153news.net LPZ Channel.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/VepgNTQAqDsH/
Ooops! Now how could that be? Our government would not lie to us about a shooting to have excuses for trying to take our guns would they?
Source: 153news.net LPZ Channel.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/VepgNTQAqDsH/
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