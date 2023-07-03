‘Flamethrower wielding robot dog’ finally invented

RT
July 2, 2023
With Elon Musk preparing to get beaten up by Mark Zuckerberg, the flaming torch of mad science has passed to ‘Throwflame,’ who sell flamethrowers. A little on the nose, but ok. Throwflame’s latest invention is ‘Thermonator,’ marketed as ‘the first-ever flamethrower wielding robot dog,’ that can ‘deliver on-demand fire anywhere!’
It’s not entirely clear which segment of the market this is aimed at. It’s not specifically marketed as a robot dog of mass destruction, although it likely could be used that way. But aside from a very expensive novelty barbecue, we haven’t got any idea how you could put one of these to a non-murderous use. Have you?
