Passive & RESIDUAL Income While YOU Sleep by Helping Others Be Able to Eat Super Healthy & Detox Glyphosate

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Original Title: Collagen-, Magnesium-, Potassium-, Fiber-Rich & Serotonin-Boosting Meal That's Also Glyphosate-Detoxing
Forgot to mention that sauerkraut, especially sauerkraut juice, is believed to help w/ detoxing glyphosate according to the author of "Toxic Legacy," Dr. Stephanie Seneff.
To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma
Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse, visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology
https://tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores
https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore
https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore
To be able to have the time (& $) to also eat this well, max-out on the 3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology, grow your own food, &/or eat only certified organic by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
, watch
https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5
, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching
& leave a VM @
786.441.2727
c: 305.297.9360
1+800.250.8975
To read a blog about how natural hypochlorous acid can help in reducing pesticides on your food, visit:
https://tryhypo.com/blogs/blog/how-to-use-mother-nature-to-reduce-toxic-pesticides-on-your-food/?ref=howtodieofnothing
View COVID-19 test results, their pool flyer, & more @
https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer
$AVE 10% by applying code:
HOWTODIEOFNOTHING
View 35 Benefits & Reasons to Become a Customer & Affiliate at any of
https://tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo
https://tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome
tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry
For product &/or business opportunity ?'s, contact my HypoChlorous Co. affiliate sponsor, Laurie Gagan, & give her my code: HOWTODIEOFNOTHING:
[email protected] or [email protected]
219.789.7180
To avoid eating GMOs & pesticides, grow your own food w/ the 3 food growing partners listed at
https://Linktr.ee/GrowFoodNotLawns
To view my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing,” visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup
https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup
https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup
Learn more @
brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy
& Find Me on Instagram at
https://Instagram.com/glyphosateGuy
To avoid eating GMOs & pesticides, grow your own food w/ the 3 food growing partners listed at
https://Linktr.ee/GrowFoodNotLawns
To view my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing,” visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup
https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup
https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup
Learn more @
brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy
& Find Me on Instagram at
https://Instagram.com/glyphosateGuy
Detox glyphosate w/ humic & fulvic acids by
https://tinyurl.com/BEAMminerals
OR
https://www.beamminerals.com/?oid=4&affid=81
To avoid stepping on "Roundup" weed killer, INVE$T in a FAR SAFER alternative called FireHawk Bio-Herbicide that's:
1. environmentally-friendly
2. regenerative
3. full contact
4. non-selective
5. gotten the EPA registration in all 50 states
by
https://ContactBioSolutions.com
Do NOT order directly from the site but contact their Managing Partner, Kathleen Hallal (who's also the Founder of NonToxicCommunities.com), to get FireHawk at a discount by telling her that Danny Tseng referred you:
949.500.0981
For my KettleAndFire bone broth referral link, visit
https://tinyurl.com/KettleAndFire
To get $10 off your first order with Instacart, visit
https://tinyurl.com/10offInstacart
To get $5 off your first order with DoorDash, visit either
https://drd.sh/nyzBXHMYdVuOxvvI
OR
23:55End Screen