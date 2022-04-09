【Ukraine Rescue】NFSC Rescue Team Receives 5 Stars From a Ukraine Lady Olga

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【Ukraine Rescue】03/31/2022 Ukraine lady Olga: It is a mixed feeling that she is able to bring her two kids to the USA with the fight paid by the ROLF and the help from the NFSC, while her husband and all her friends still stay in Ukraine. The NFSC rescue team deserves five stars out of five for all the support provided. Russian troops killed the Ukrainian and destroyed her homeland.