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Judged By Jesus: Why resolving all unresolved events in your life is important
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40 views • October 26, 2021
In this video, we show why it is up to YOU to make sure all unresolved events in your live are taken care of BEFORE you get judged. The Lord tells us in scripture to be alert and vigilant because the devil is always setting traps and snares to overcome those who are NOT in Christ. Checking with the Lord Jesus Christ to make sure everything is in order BEFORE you are judged is wise, and you can always ASK Jesus if you are not sure.
For more content on events:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-salvation.html
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-courts-of-the-universe.html
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/jesus-at-judgment.html
For more content on events:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-salvation.html
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-courts-of-the-universe.html
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/jesus-at-judgment.html
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