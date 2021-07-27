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Rights of Americans who Refuse Vaccine Should be Respected
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10 views • July 27, 2021
Taking the Vaccine is a Personal Choice that Should be Left to Americans. They Should Not Be Harassed at their Homes to Take Vaccine. Taking the Vaccine is a Personal Choice that Should be Left to Americans. Joe Biden Wrongly Pushing Vaccines as Patriotic Duty. Politicians are Using Bribery to Convince Americans to Take Vaccine. The Money Spent on Vaccine Squads, Could be Used to Develop Therapeutics!
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