AVOCADOS NOW BEING INJECTED WITH ADDITIVES SIMILAR TO PLASTIC FOR LONGER SHELF LIFE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They are doing this will different kinds of fruit and vegetables such as watermelons, cantaloupes, bananas and more.
If we are what he eat, we are gonna all start turning into Gumby. You have to be old to remember Gumby.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Jim Crenshaw
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/NYZMjDr6JOG3/