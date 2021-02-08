GRIPPFERON® 😷 An affordable interferon immune-hack

In this brave "new normal" decade, immune hacks are deservedly on the radar of sapient biohackers. This is an Interferon immune hack and anti-viral that you take nasally, as drops, or ointment. It shouldn't replace Vitamin D3 in your medicine cabinet, but tools like this have a place in the bio-prepper's armamentarium.





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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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