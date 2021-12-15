© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
More 'GOOD' News About The Omicron 'Variant' - WAKE UP People... [14.12.2021]
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • December 15, 2021
- Omicron, the deadly strain that causes a mild cold.
- if you think the UK is overacting , you should see Australia
- The best news of all is that the Sniffles Variant doesn’t really exist. But, fear not, next week’s new variant will be, drum roll please, the Itchy Butt Variant.
- Bad news to some.
185,823 views Dec 14, 2021
Anything Goes
160K subscribers
https://youtu.be/B0RZ3gext50
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6x4zJADfr5Z4w-bf8lbrcg
- if you think the UK is overacting , you should see Australia
- The best news of all is that the Sniffles Variant doesn’t really exist. But, fear not, next week’s new variant will be, drum roll please, the Itchy Butt Variant.
- Bad news to some.
185,823 views Dec 14, 2021
Anything Goes
160K subscribers
https://youtu.be/B0RZ3gext50
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6x4zJADfr5Z4w-bf8lbrcg
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.