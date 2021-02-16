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TruNews Headlines with Kerry Kinsey - February 16, 2021
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420 views • February 16, 2021
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. says the national media is pushing vaccine misinformation. He says the Coroner's office never saw Hank Aaron's body, much less conducted an examination. Kennedy was hammered by the media for questioning whether Aaron's death might have been related to the Moderna Covid vaccine.
David Knight says "USA Today" claimed that Aaron died of a massive stroke. A 28-year-old Wisconsin healthcare worker has an aneurysm-and is brain dead five days after her second experimental Pfizer mRNA Covid injection.
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny says, "The only thing these people care about in terms of side effects is did the vaccine kill you or not."
David Knight says John MacArthur's church just proved that there is no pandemic and on "Corona Crazy,' swatting away the lockdown-shamers.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-february-16-2021
David Knight says "USA Today" claimed that Aaron died of a massive stroke. A 28-year-old Wisconsin healthcare worker has an aneurysm-and is brain dead five days after her second experimental Pfizer mRNA Covid injection.
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny says, "The only thing these people care about in terms of side effects is did the vaccine kill you or not."
David Knight says John MacArthur's church just proved that there is no pandemic and on "Corona Crazy,' swatting away the lockdown-shamers.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-february-16-2021
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