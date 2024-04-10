THE CIA EXPOSED?! | 4-10-2024

Show #2127





Show Notes:





Flyer for Saturday Night Live: https://coachdavelive.com/wp-content/uploads/April-20th-event-scaled.jpg

At Cost Metals: https://atcostmetals.com/

Peter Schiff - Gold Rises: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2024/04/no_author/peter-schiff-gold-rises-even-with-bad-news/

Juan O'Savin Interview: https://rumble.com/v4oig9i-juan-o-savin-big-changes-are-you-ready-his-glory-4-9-2024.html

Tonight at 8pm EST All Cost Metals Zoom Meeting: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/73790631862?pwd=rC3w10ZP1g50dWh5zPRqXku77Dt18u.1

John 3: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=john+3&version=KJV

Matthew 28: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matt+28&version=KJV

Ecclesiastes 7:1 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=ecc+7%3A1&version=KJV

2 Timothy 1:7 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2+tim+1%3A7&version=KJV

CIA Officer boasts 'Can Put Anyone in Jail": https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/undercover-video-cia-officer-former-fbi-boasts-we/

Ivermectin emerges as cancer treatment aid: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2024/04/paul-craig-roberts/ivermectin-emerges-as-a-significant-aid-in-cancer-treatment/

Tucker Carlson asks why Israel is killing Christians: https://sashastone.substack.com/p/tucker





Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.





Video Membership Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV





Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event





Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate





Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop