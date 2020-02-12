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Coronavirus: Treating & Prepping! What They Don't Tell You & The Key To Surviving Viral Pathogens!
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214 views • February 12, 2020
GROUNDBREAKING, MUST SHARE? Should we be concerned? Does it hurt to be prepared? Internally and Externally? Immune System and Lifestyle? Prevention and Treatment? Consult your healthcare practitioner AND become your own!
15% Fatality, 83% Infection Rate!
Bill Gates also owns the patent to this specific virus.
Stay updated with the links below:
https://carolynsorganichandmadesoaps....
Stay tuned to my channel by subscribing with the SUBSCRIBE button ABOVE this description.
The virus will likely peak around the US around summertime, from looking at estimations.
-
From what was covered, I would suggest the following:
-A healthy diet carried out action-ably and individually with an integrative nutrition health coach, naturopath and/or functional medicine practitioner
-Create an Alkaline Environment Mentioned Below
-Add In Superfoods Mentioned
-Add In Supplements Mentioned (Vitamin C is a MUST)
-Add In Herbs/Essential Oils (Perhaps Licorice As Herb Or Supplement Since There Is Data Backing Against THIS Virus & More Other Info Here https://www.brighteon.com/5a6c520c-ca... ) Mentioned
-Have Preparedness Through Tools (https://modernsurvivalonline.com/info... & https://www.brighteon.com/72627689-46... ) And Long-Term Sustainable Foods (Long Lasting Carbs, Proteins, Fats)
-Stay tuned to alternative media and more from NaturalN3ws In Particular
-
Create an alkaline environment...
greens, minerals, baking soda (best), spring water, high pH foods to AKALIZE the pH
-
Read The Comments To Join The Discussion!
By Cory Edmund Endrulat, INHC
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CoryHealth
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE BY CLICKING THE RED BUTTON ABOVE, CLICK THE BELL FOR NOTIFICATIONS
If You Want To Do Research Like Me But On A Fre3 Fast, 0pen-Sourced, Actually Privat3, Secur3, Built In Ad-Fre3 Browser That Also Earns You Crypt0-Mon3y, Feel Free To Check This Out: https://brave.com/nat216
Downloading This Fre3 Browser Extension Can Then Help You Get Coup0ns Too: www.joinhoney.com/ref/nrqv9hg
-
Visit Our Affiliat3s Below To Support The Content You See Here, Used In My Own Family:
The World’s Cleanest Superfo0ds And Pr0ducts (Heavy M3tal Tested, USA Made, Nutri3nt Dense) http://bit.ly/2njS6XI
One Of The Only Supplem3nt Brands To Trust, Recommended By Dr. Derek Rodger, ND (90 Ess3ntial Nutri3nts Needed Everyday For Life + Other Specialized Pr0ducts) http://gthealth.youngevity.com/
Become a Health Coach? Career or Personal? You Can Get A Disc0unt! https://geti.in/2Nt5rZO
-
Support Directly (The mission/message, help me make a living, helping other’s living):
PAYPAL- http://paypal.me/natureistheanswer
-
#coronavirus #treatment #prevention #virus #coronavirusnews #sciencexperiments #experimentation #science #bioweapon #bioweapons #monkeys #bats #china #wuhan #wuhanchina #infection #widespread #disease #superbugs #shocking #healthnews #news
-
Music Provided By Audiotool
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Tags: nita, nature is the answer, health, technology, media, news, latest, breakthrough, groundbreaking, obesity, weight loss, cardiovascular, disease, heart, worst, best, better, proven, approved, trends, trending, top, fun facts, dying, drug, risk, prevention, superbugs, common, surprising, shocking, bacteria, infection, widespread, disease, bioweapon, hazard, labs, science experimentation, corona virus, coronavirus, wuhan, monkeys, bats, china, infection, widespread, disease, shocking, ebola, zika, bird flu, avian flu, stage, communism, simulation, rockefeller, bill gates, vaccine, agenda, treat, treatment
-
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
15% Fatality, 83% Infection Rate!
Bill Gates also owns the patent to this specific virus.
Stay updated with the links below:
https://carolynsorganichandmadesoaps....
Stay tuned to my channel by subscribing with the SUBSCRIBE button ABOVE this description.
The virus will likely peak around the US around summertime, from looking at estimations.
-
From what was covered, I would suggest the following:
-A healthy diet carried out action-ably and individually with an integrative nutrition health coach, naturopath and/or functional medicine practitioner
-Create an Alkaline Environment Mentioned Below
-Add In Superfoods Mentioned
-Add In Supplements Mentioned (Vitamin C is a MUST)
-Add In Herbs/Essential Oils (Perhaps Licorice As Herb Or Supplement Since There Is Data Backing Against THIS Virus & More Other Info Here https://www.brighteon.com/5a6c520c-ca... ) Mentioned
-Have Preparedness Through Tools (https://modernsurvivalonline.com/info... & https://www.brighteon.com/72627689-46... ) And Long-Term Sustainable Foods (Long Lasting Carbs, Proteins, Fats)
-Stay tuned to alternative media and more from NaturalN3ws In Particular
-
Create an alkaline environment...
greens, minerals, baking soda (best), spring water, high pH foods to AKALIZE the pH
-
Read The Comments To Join The Discussion!
By Cory Edmund Endrulat, INHC
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CoryHealth
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE BY CLICKING THE RED BUTTON ABOVE, CLICK THE BELL FOR NOTIFICATIONS
If You Want To Do Research Like Me But On A Fre3 Fast, 0pen-Sourced, Actually Privat3, Secur3, Built In Ad-Fre3 Browser That Also Earns You Crypt0-Mon3y, Feel Free To Check This Out: https://brave.com/nat216
Downloading This Fre3 Browser Extension Can Then Help You Get Coup0ns Too: www.joinhoney.com/ref/nrqv9hg
-
Visit Our Affiliat3s Below To Support The Content You See Here, Used In My Own Family:
The World’s Cleanest Superfo0ds And Pr0ducts (Heavy M3tal Tested, USA Made, Nutri3nt Dense) http://bit.ly/2njS6XI
One Of The Only Supplem3nt Brands To Trust, Recommended By Dr. Derek Rodger, ND (90 Ess3ntial Nutri3nts Needed Everyday For Life + Other Specialized Pr0ducts) http://gthealth.youngevity.com/
Become a Health Coach? Career or Personal? You Can Get A Disc0unt! https://geti.in/2Nt5rZO
-
Support Directly (The mission/message, help me make a living, helping other’s living):
PAYPAL- http://paypal.me/natureistheanswer
-
#coronavirus #treatment #prevention #virus #coronavirusnews #sciencexperiments #experimentation #science #bioweapon #bioweapons #monkeys #bats #china #wuhan #wuhanchina #infection #widespread #disease #superbugs #shocking #healthnews #news
-
Music Provided By Audiotool
-
Tags: nita, nature is the answer, health, technology, media, news, latest, breakthrough, groundbreaking, obesity, weight loss, cardiovascular, disease, heart, worst, best, better, proven, approved, trends, trending, top, fun facts, dying, drug, risk, prevention, superbugs, common, surprising, shocking, bacteria, infection, widespread, disease, bioweapon, hazard, labs, science experimentation, corona virus, coronavirus, wuhan, monkeys, bats, china, infection, widespread, disease, shocking, ebola, zika, bird flu, avian flu, stage, communism, simulation, rockefeller, bill gates, vaccine, agenda, treat, treatment
-
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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