Steve Jalsevac: LifeSiteNews exists to tell people the truth 'no matter what'

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In his remarks at LifeSite's 25th Anniversary Gala, LifeSiteNews co-founder and president Steve Jalsevac discusses how LifeSiteNews came to be and why it exists, namely to be in service to the truth and the individuals working to protect faith, family, and freedom.
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