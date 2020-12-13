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The Supreme Court’s Rejection of Texas’s Lawsuit Is a Gift from the Heavens
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134 views • December 13, 2020
Mr. Miles Guo interpreted the Supreme Court’s rejection of Texas’s lawsuit as “a gift from the heavens” in his GTV Getter video in the early morning of December 12, 2020.
He believed that President Trump was determined to take down the CCP within a much shorter time than he had originally planned.
Miles asked people to pay attention to what thundering actions President Trump will deliver in the next 72 hours.
https://gnews.org/642692/
He believed that President Trump was determined to take down the CCP within a much shorter time than he had originally planned.
Miles asked people to pay attention to what thundering actions President Trump will deliver in the next 72 hours.
https://gnews.org/642692/
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