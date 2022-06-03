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The Sound of Healing Ep 2
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66 views • June 03, 2022
In episode 2 we look at forgiveness and how it is all about you. Join Candi to understand and visualize forgiveness in order to cut the ties to negative emotions that may be holding you and others back.
THE SOUND OF HEALING, with host Candi Kellogg surrounds you with positive sound, feelings, thoughts, and visions. Kellogg has spent her life healing others spiritually and through music and now shares this knowledge with you in order that you too may feel the music within you.
Healing with Sound through the various episodes will awaken you to the sounds that you can and you cannot hear including the sound of colour, nature, and how we can utilize not only our voice but environment for healing and coping during times of stress.
ABOUT LIFESOURCE SHOWS
Does the truth have to hurt? Our original shows answer your deepest questions. Financial sovereignty in a profit-driven world. Reaching the highest soul connection. Bridging the gap between medicine and natural healing, safely. Maybe you have questions about the nature of institutions meant to serve you, your personal relationships, or want practical info on UFO'S and stargates. You're wondering what part of history is real? Here is truth, higher elevation consciousness and more, delivered in no-holds-barred, apolitical fashion. Our integrity is real and so our are shows.
Speaking of advertising--that is old paradigm. Advertising is a manipulation designed to get you to buy somethign you don't want or need. The only sponsors we align with are those we can stand beside firmly, in integrity.
Our material is sure to cause a disruption. In case we are censored on the free platforms, be sure to head to our uncensored platform to not miss an episode.
See more at: https://www.lifesource.global/
THE SOUND OF HEALING, with host Candi Kellogg surrounds you with positive sound, feelings, thoughts, and visions. Kellogg has spent her life healing others spiritually and through music and now shares this knowledge with you in order that you too may feel the music within you.
Healing with Sound through the various episodes will awaken you to the sounds that you can and you cannot hear including the sound of colour, nature, and how we can utilize not only our voice but environment for healing and coping during times of stress.
ABOUT LIFESOURCE SHOWS
Does the truth have to hurt? Our original shows answer your deepest questions. Financial sovereignty in a profit-driven world. Reaching the highest soul connection. Bridging the gap between medicine and natural healing, safely. Maybe you have questions about the nature of institutions meant to serve you, your personal relationships, or want practical info on UFO'S and stargates. You're wondering what part of history is real? Here is truth, higher elevation consciousness and more, delivered in no-holds-barred, apolitical fashion. Our integrity is real and so our are shows.
Speaking of advertising--that is old paradigm. Advertising is a manipulation designed to get you to buy somethign you don't want or need. The only sponsors we align with are those we can stand beside firmly, in integrity.
Our material is sure to cause a disruption. In case we are censored on the free platforms, be sure to head to our uncensored platform to not miss an episode.
See more at: https://www.lifesource.global/
THE SOUND OF HEALING, with host Candi Kellogg surrounds you with positive sound, feelings, thoughts, and visions. Kellogg has spent her life healing others spiritually and through music and now shares this knowledge with you in order that you too may feel the music within you.
Healing with Sound through the various episodes will awaken you to the sounds that you can and you cannot hear including the sound of colour, nature, and how we can utilize not only our voice but environment for healing and coping during times of stress.
ABOUT LIFESOURCE SHOWS
Does the truth have to hurt? Our original shows answer your deepest questions. Financial sovereignty in a profit-driven world. Reaching the highest soul connection. Bridging the gap between medicine and natural healing, safely. Maybe you have questions about the nature of institutions meant to serve you, your personal relationships, or want practical info on UFO'S and stargates. You're wondering what part of history is real? Here is truth, higher elevation consciousness and more, delivered in no-holds-barred, apolitical fashion. Our integrity is real and so our are shows.
Speaking of advertising--that is old paradigm. Advertising is a manipulation designed to get you to buy somethign you don't want or need. The only sponsors we align with are those we can stand beside firmly, in integrity.
Our material is sure to cause a disruption. In case we are censored on the free platforms, be sure to head to our uncensored platform to not miss an episode.
See more at: https://www.lifesource.global/
THE SOUND OF HEALING, with host Candi Kellogg surrounds you with positive sound, feelings, thoughts, and visions. Kellogg has spent her life healing others spiritually and through music and now shares this knowledge with you in order that you too may feel the music within you.
Healing with Sound through the various episodes will awaken you to the sounds that you can and you cannot hear including the sound of colour, nature, and how we can utilize not only our voice but environment for healing and coping during times of stress.
ABOUT LIFESOURCE SHOWS
Does the truth have to hurt? Our original shows answer your deepest questions. Financial sovereignty in a profit-driven world. Reaching the highest soul connection. Bridging the gap between medicine and natural healing, safely. Maybe you have questions about the nature of institutions meant to serve you, your personal relationships, or want practical info on UFO'S and stargates. You're wondering what part of history is real? Here is truth, higher elevation consciousness and more, delivered in no-holds-barred, apolitical fashion. Our integrity is real and so our are shows.
Speaking of advertising--that is old paradigm. Advertising is a manipulation designed to get you to buy somethign you don't want or need. The only sponsors we align with are those we can stand beside firmly, in integrity.
Our material is sure to cause a disruption. In case we are censored on the free platforms, be sure to head to our uncensored platform to not miss an episode.
See more at: https://www.lifesource.global/
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