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HILLARY SPIES ON TRUMP! TOM TRENTO EXPLAINS THIS SPY CAPER IN DETAIL - MUST WATCH!
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11 views • March 07, 2022
MUST WATCH
Tom Trento & The United West team do a very detailed but entertaining analysis of the Russian Hoax/Trump is a Spy/Vote for Hillary - Crime of the Century!
On February 11, 2022, Special Prosecutor John Durham released a motion regarding defendant Michael Sussmann and that motion contained explosive information about the potential criminal culpability of Hillary Clinton and her band of (not too) merry co-conspirators.
In 30 short minutes this presentation will help you fully understand the seriousness and significance of Hillary's outrageous effort to become President on 2016.
BOTTOM LINE:
HILLARY LED A DEMOCRAT SPY RING TO MAKE HER PRESIDENT AND DESTROY DONALD TRUMP
CONTACT: [email protected]
Tom Trento & The United West team do a very detailed but entertaining analysis of the Russian Hoax/Trump is a Spy/Vote for Hillary - Crime of the Century!
On February 11, 2022, Special Prosecutor John Durham released a motion regarding defendant Michael Sussmann and that motion contained explosive information about the potential criminal culpability of Hillary Clinton and her band of (not too) merry co-conspirators.
In 30 short minutes this presentation will help you fully understand the seriousness and significance of Hillary's outrageous effort to become President on 2016.
BOTTOM LINE:
HILLARY LED A DEMOCRAT SPY RING TO MAKE HER PRESIDENT AND DESTROY DONALD TRUMP
CONTACT: [email protected]
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