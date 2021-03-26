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Cult explosing in usa
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18 views • March 26, 2021
Former Occultists: "The Occult Explosion"
The following testimonies are from those who left the occult:
Jehovah Witnesses
Christian Scientists
Charlie Manson's followers
Transcidental Meditation (TM)
"Worldwide Church of God"
Scientology
and more.
They explain: Why do people join the occult? People are desperate for truth answers. Unfortunately the occult
just did not have the answer but rather plunged them into more confusion.
Mystic visions, Mystic music, Astral Projection and more are actually bringing deeper darkness.
The following testimonies are from those who left the occult:
Jehovah Witnesses
Christian Scientists
Charlie Manson's followers
Transcidental Meditation (TM)
"Worldwide Church of God"
Scientology
and more.
They explain: Why do people join the occult? People are desperate for truth answers. Unfortunately the occult
just did not have the answer but rather plunged them into more confusion.
Mystic visions, Mystic music, Astral Projection and more are actually bringing deeper darkness.
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