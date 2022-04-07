X22 FINANCIAL REPORT- Food Shortages,Inflation, Supply Chain Issues Are Events Created By The [CB]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Food Shortages,Inflation, Supply Chain Issues Are Events Created By The [CB]
The people are beginning to notice the difference, inflation is hitting and the fake news/[CB] have convinced people that wages will keep up, the people are seeing that this is not true. D's 10 billion for covid has been shot down. The Fed took the bait and is now shrinking its balance sheet. The crisis is created by the [CB].
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^