Christians Persecuted for Their Faith in California: Teacher's Journey from Unjust Termination to Court Victory - Jessica Tapia & Julianne Fleischer

TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live









TO WATCH ALL FULL INTERVIEWS -

https://subsplash.com/flyoverconservatives/media/ms/+g6yhgjx









After a year-long legal battle with Jurupa Unified School District, Jessica Tapia’s case concluded in a settlement of $360,000. “This case was filed last year after I was fired because JUSD decided they could not accommodate my religious beliefs. I chose to stand for truth and my religious beliefs by informing my school district that I would not comply with their directives that would require me to lie to my students about their gender, lie to their parents about that information, and allow boys into my girls’ locker room. My stance resulted in my wrongful termination, but the truth has only spread like wildfire ever since. I was blessed to retain ADVOCATES FOR FAITH AND FREEDOM as my legal firm, who got my case across the finish line to victory.









Advocates for Faith and Freedom and I are joining forces to launch TEACHERS DON’T LIE, a program that will provide ongoing support and legal help to teachers facing similar challenges. This program will encourage more teachers to stand firm against the onslaught of damaging marxist ideologies and gender confusion the school districts are forcing us to push on kids. Good teachers are being pushed out of their jobs, but I want them to know it’s worth it to stand and fight, and that there is legal help available to them.”









Jessica Tapia & Julianne Fleischer

WEBSITE: www.teacher





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: e2fec7b3b1fed154