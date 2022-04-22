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STARΠΟΡΝΟΠΑΙΧΝΙΔΙ ΡΩΤΑ ΠΟΣΟΙ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΥΣ 100 ΕΙΧΑΝ ΜΙΑ ΓΝΩΡΙΜΙΑ ΠΟΡΝΙΚΗΣ ΣΥΝΕΥΡΕΣΗΣ ΜΙΑΣ ΝΥΧΤΑΣ; STARPORNGAME: HOW MANY OF ONE HUNDRED HAVE ONE NIGHT STAND?
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STARΠΟΡΝΟΠΑΙΧΝΙΔΙ ΡΩΤΑ ΠΟΣΟΙ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΥΣ 100 ΕΙΧΑΝ ΜΙΑ ΓΝΩΡΙΜΙΑ ΠΟΡΝΙΚΗΣ ΣΥΝΕΥΡΕΣΗΣ ΜΙΑΣ ΝΥΧΤΑΣ; STARPORNGAME: HOW MANY OF ONE HUNDRED HAVE ONE NIGHT STAND? https://ugetube.com/watch/VeG2AnUpxIBipcQ , https://rumble.com/v11z2sl-starporngame-how-many-of-one-hundred-have-one-night-stand.html .
ΜΗΠΩΣ ΔΕΝ ΘΕΛΟΥΜΕ ΝΑ ΓΝΩΡΙΖΟΥΜΕ ΤΟΝ ΑΓΙΟ ΛΟΓΟ ΤΟΥ ΘΕΟΥ ΚΑΙ ΝΑ ΠΡΑΤΤΟΥΜΕ ΣΥΜΦΩΝΑ ΜΕ ΤΟ ΘΕΛΗΜΑ ΤΟΥ;
ΤΟ ΣΩΜΑ ΜΑΣ ΕΙΝΑΙ Ο ΕΜΨΥΧΟΣ ΝΑΟΣ ΤΟΥ ΑΓΙΟΥ ΠΝΕΥΜΑΤΟΣ ΤΟΥ ΘΕΟΥ. ΚΑΙΝΗ ΔΙΑΘΗΚΗ, Α΄ ΠΡΟΣ ΚΟΡΙΝΘΙΟΥΣ ΕΠΙΣΤΟΛΗ, ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 6, ΣΤΙΧΟΙ: 9 «ἢ οὐκ οἴδατε ὅτι ἄδικοι βασιλείαν Θεοῦ οὐ κληρονομήσουσι; μὴ πλανᾶσθε· οὔτε πόρνοι οὔτε εἰδωλολάτραι οὔτε μοιχοὶ οὔτε μαλακοὶ οὔτε ἀρσενοκοῖται 10 οὔτε πλεονέκται οὔτε κλέπται οὔτε μέθυσοι, οὐ λοίδοροι, οὐχ ἅρπαγες βασιλείαν Θεοῦ οὐ κληρονομήσουσι. 11 καὶ ταῦτά τινες ἦτε· ἀλλὰ ἀπελούσασθε, ἀλλὰ ἡγιάσθητε, ἀλλὰ ἐδικαιώθητε ἐν τῷ ὀνόματι τοῦ Κυρίου Ἰησοῦ καὶ ἐν τῷ Πνεύματι τοῦ Θεοῦ ἡμῶν.12 Πάντα μοι ἔξεστιν, ἀλλ' οὐ πάντα συμφέρει· πάντα μοι ἔξεστιν, ἀλλ' οὐκ ἐγὼ ἐξουσιασθήσομαι ὑπό τινος. 13 τὰ βρώματα τῇ κοιλίᾳ, καὶ ἡ κοιλία τοῖς βρώμασιν· ὁ δὲ Θεὸς καὶ ταύτην καὶ ταῦτα καταργήσει. τὸ δὲ σῶμα οὐ τῇ πορνείᾳ, ἀλλὰ τῷ Κυρίῳ, καὶ ὁ Κύριος τῷ σώματι· 14 ὁ δὲ Θεὸς καὶ τὸν Κύριον ἤγειρε καὶ ἡμᾶς ἐξεγερεῖ διὰ τῆς δυνάμεως αὐτοῦ. 15 οὐκ οἴδατε ὅτι τὰ σώματα ὑμῶν μέλη Χριστοῦ ἐστιν; ἄρας οὖν τὰ μέλη τοῦ Χριστοῦ ποιήσω πόρνης μέλη; μὴ γένοιτο. 16 ἢ οὐκ οἴδατε ὅτι ὁ κολλώμενος τῇ πόρνῃ ἓν σῶμά ἐστιν; ἔσονται γάρ, φησίν, οἱ δύο εἰς σάρκα μίαν· 17 ὁ δὲ κολλώμενος τῷ Κυρίῳ ἓν πνεῦμά ἐστι. 18 φεύγετε τὴν πορνείαν. πᾶν ἁμάρτημα ὃ ἐὰν ποιήσῃ ἄνθρωπος ἐκτὸς τοῦ σώματός ἐστιν, ὁ δὲ πορνεύων εἰς τὸ ἴδιον σῶμα ἁμαρτάνει. 19 ἢ οὐκ οἴδατε ὅτι τὸ σῶμα ὑμῶν ναὸς τοῦ ἐν ὑμῖν ἁγίου Πνεύματός ἐστιν, οὗ ἔχετε ἀπὸ Θεοῦ, καὶ οὐκ ἐστὲ ἑαυτῶν; 20 ἠγοράσθητε γὰρ τιμῆς· δοξάσατε δὴ τὸν Θεὸν ἐν τῷ σώματι ὑμῶν καὶ ἐν τῷ πνεύματι ὑμῶν ἅτινά ἐστι τοῦ Θεοῦ».
KING JAMES VERSION OF NEW TESTAMENT, 1 Corinthians 6: 9 “Know ye not that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God? Be not deceived: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor abusers of themselves with mankind, 10 Nor thieves, nor covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor extortioners, shall inherit the kingdom of God. 11 And such were some of you: but ye are washed, but ye are sanctified, but ye are justified in the name of the Lord Jesus, and by the Spirit of our God. 12 All things are lawful unto me, but all things are not expedient: all things are lawful for me, but I will not be brought under the power of any.1 13 Meats for the belly, and the belly for meats: but God shall destroy both it and them. Now the body is not for fornication, but for the Lord; and the Lord for the body.2 14 And God hath both raised up the Lord, and will also raise up us by his own power. 15 Know ye not that your bodies are the members of Christ? shall I then take the members of Christ, and make them the members of an harlot? God forbid. 16 What? know ye not that he which is joined to an harlot is one body? for two, saith he, shall be one flesh. 17 But he that is joined unto the Lord is one spirit. 18 Flee fornication. Every sin that a man doeth is without the body; but he that committeth fornication sinneth against his own body. 19 What? know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own? 20 For ye are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are God's”.
ΜΕ ΑΓΑΠΗ ΚΑΙ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ,
Ευστάθιος Μοσχοβίτης
Η Ορθόδοξη Ομολογιακή και Δημοσιογραφική Ιστοσελίδα μου, my Journalistic Web Site www.ελεύθερηβούληση.gr , www.freevolition.gr , https://web.archive.org/web/20220206223816/http://www.freevolition.gr/ και το Κανάλι μου στο Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freevolition , ΣΤΟ UGEtube https://ugetube.com/@freevolition.gr και στο https://rumble.com/freevolition . https://archive.org/details/@freevolition?tab=web-archive . Μέσα Κοινωνικής δικτύωσης: https://brighteon.social/@freevolition , https://www.hellascosmos.com/profile-406 , https://togethergreece.com/freevolition.gr .
ΜΗΠΩΣ ΔΕΝ ΘΕΛΟΥΜΕ ΝΑ ΓΝΩΡΙΖΟΥΜΕ ΤΟΝ ΑΓΙΟ ΛΟΓΟ ΤΟΥ ΘΕΟΥ ΚΑΙ ΝΑ ΠΡΑΤΤΟΥΜΕ ΣΥΜΦΩΝΑ ΜΕ ΤΟ ΘΕΛΗΜΑ ΤΟΥ;
ΤΟ ΣΩΜΑ ΜΑΣ ΕΙΝΑΙ Ο ΕΜΨΥΧΟΣ ΝΑΟΣ ΤΟΥ ΑΓΙΟΥ ΠΝΕΥΜΑΤΟΣ ΤΟΥ ΘΕΟΥ. ΚΑΙΝΗ ΔΙΑΘΗΚΗ, Α΄ ΠΡΟΣ ΚΟΡΙΝΘΙΟΥΣ ΕΠΙΣΤΟΛΗ, ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 6, ΣΤΙΧΟΙ: 9 «ἢ οὐκ οἴδατε ὅτι ἄδικοι βασιλείαν Θεοῦ οὐ κληρονομήσουσι; μὴ πλανᾶσθε· οὔτε πόρνοι οὔτε εἰδωλολάτραι οὔτε μοιχοὶ οὔτε μαλακοὶ οὔτε ἀρσενοκοῖται 10 οὔτε πλεονέκται οὔτε κλέπται οὔτε μέθυσοι, οὐ λοίδοροι, οὐχ ἅρπαγες βασιλείαν Θεοῦ οὐ κληρονομήσουσι. 11 καὶ ταῦτά τινες ἦτε· ἀλλὰ ἀπελούσασθε, ἀλλὰ ἡγιάσθητε, ἀλλὰ ἐδικαιώθητε ἐν τῷ ὀνόματι τοῦ Κυρίου Ἰησοῦ καὶ ἐν τῷ Πνεύματι τοῦ Θεοῦ ἡμῶν.12 Πάντα μοι ἔξεστιν, ἀλλ' οὐ πάντα συμφέρει· πάντα μοι ἔξεστιν, ἀλλ' οὐκ ἐγὼ ἐξουσιασθήσομαι ὑπό τινος. 13 τὰ βρώματα τῇ κοιλίᾳ, καὶ ἡ κοιλία τοῖς βρώμασιν· ὁ δὲ Θεὸς καὶ ταύτην καὶ ταῦτα καταργήσει. τὸ δὲ σῶμα οὐ τῇ πορνείᾳ, ἀλλὰ τῷ Κυρίῳ, καὶ ὁ Κύριος τῷ σώματι· 14 ὁ δὲ Θεὸς καὶ τὸν Κύριον ἤγειρε καὶ ἡμᾶς ἐξεγερεῖ διὰ τῆς δυνάμεως αὐτοῦ. 15 οὐκ οἴδατε ὅτι τὰ σώματα ὑμῶν μέλη Χριστοῦ ἐστιν; ἄρας οὖν τὰ μέλη τοῦ Χριστοῦ ποιήσω πόρνης μέλη; μὴ γένοιτο. 16 ἢ οὐκ οἴδατε ὅτι ὁ κολλώμενος τῇ πόρνῃ ἓν σῶμά ἐστιν; ἔσονται γάρ, φησίν, οἱ δύο εἰς σάρκα μίαν· 17 ὁ δὲ κολλώμενος τῷ Κυρίῳ ἓν πνεῦμά ἐστι. 18 φεύγετε τὴν πορνείαν. πᾶν ἁμάρτημα ὃ ἐὰν ποιήσῃ ἄνθρωπος ἐκτὸς τοῦ σώματός ἐστιν, ὁ δὲ πορνεύων εἰς τὸ ἴδιον σῶμα ἁμαρτάνει. 19 ἢ οὐκ οἴδατε ὅτι τὸ σῶμα ὑμῶν ναὸς τοῦ ἐν ὑμῖν ἁγίου Πνεύματός ἐστιν, οὗ ἔχετε ἀπὸ Θεοῦ, καὶ οὐκ ἐστὲ ἑαυτῶν; 20 ἠγοράσθητε γὰρ τιμῆς· δοξάσατε δὴ τὸν Θεὸν ἐν τῷ σώματι ὑμῶν καὶ ἐν τῷ πνεύματι ὑμῶν ἅτινά ἐστι τοῦ Θεοῦ».
KING JAMES VERSION OF NEW TESTAMENT, 1 Corinthians 6: 9 “Know ye not that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God? Be not deceived: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor abusers of themselves with mankind, 10 Nor thieves, nor covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor extortioners, shall inherit the kingdom of God. 11 And such were some of you: but ye are washed, but ye are sanctified, but ye are justified in the name of the Lord Jesus, and by the Spirit of our God. 12 All things are lawful unto me, but all things are not expedient: all things are lawful for me, but I will not be brought under the power of any.1 13 Meats for the belly, and the belly for meats: but God shall destroy both it and them. Now the body is not for fornication, but for the Lord; and the Lord for the body.2 14 And God hath both raised up the Lord, and will also raise up us by his own power. 15 Know ye not that your bodies are the members of Christ? shall I then take the members of Christ, and make them the members of an harlot? God forbid. 16 What? know ye not that he which is joined to an harlot is one body? for two, saith he, shall be one flesh. 17 But he that is joined unto the Lord is one spirit. 18 Flee fornication. Every sin that a man doeth is without the body; but he that committeth fornication sinneth against his own body. 19 What? know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own? 20 For ye are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are God's”.
ΜΕ ΑΓΑΠΗ ΚΑΙ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ,
Ευστάθιος Μοσχοβίτης
Η Ορθόδοξη Ομολογιακή και Δημοσιογραφική Ιστοσελίδα μου, my Journalistic Web Site www.ελεύθερηβούληση.gr , www.freevolition.gr , https://web.archive.org/web/20220206223816/http://www.freevolition.gr/ και το Κανάλι μου στο Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freevolition , ΣΤΟ UGEtube https://ugetube.com/@freevolition.gr και στο https://rumble.com/freevolition . https://archive.org/details/@freevolition?tab=web-archive . Μέσα Κοινωνικής δικτύωσης: https://brighteon.social/@freevolition , https://www.hellascosmos.com/profile-406 , https://togethergreece.com/freevolition.gr .
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