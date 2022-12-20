Santa Claus Policies Spell Higher Taxes for Americans | Dan Mitchell

The US federal government is no longer within the boundaries that the Founding Fathers set up to limit the power of Washington. Dan Mitchell, a leading fiscal-policy economist, argues consecutive presidential administrations have increased federal spending, and they have made higher taxes a near certainty.

A former senior fellow with the Cato Institute and the Heritage Foundation, Mitchell warns that US politicians consider tax competition a threat and that they have been promoting a tax cartel as a response. While the United States remains competitive regarding income taxes in contrast to some European countries, it is one of the worst jurisdictions when it comes to taxing capital.

In our weekly Inventa Capital segment, Chris Donaldson, executive chairman of TinOne (TSX-V: TORC.V), reports on the latest drilling results from the Great Pyramid Project, Tasmania. Donaldson, who just returned from visiting the company’s projects in Australia, also notes positive news regarding the broader tin market. As reported by Andy Home of Reuters: "The faster the world moves towards the internet-of-things, the more tin will be needed to glue the expanding metaverse together." After a five-week price rebound, Donaldson expects the bull run to continue and drive up equities prices.

