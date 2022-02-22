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The Club or Rome & The CIA Depopulation Program at Fauci's Fort Detrick Civilian Intelligence
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1820 views • February 22, 2022
82C Army.
Tnx DrGoodgreens
In 1968, the Club of Rome determined the limits to growth; the results of the study was that civilization as we know it would collapse shortly after the year 2000 unless the population was seriously reduced. Several top secret recommendations were made to the ruling elite by Dr. Aurelio Peccei of the Club of Rome. The chief recommendation was to develop a microbe which would attack the autoimmune system and thus render the development of a vaccine impossible. Dr. Peccei had come to the conclusion that a plague similar to that of the Black Death was needed in order to “rid” certain groups from the population. The orders were given to develop the microbe and to also develop a cure and a prophylactic. The microbe would be used against the general population and would be introduced by vaccine administered by the World Health Organization. The prophylactic was to be used by the ruling elite. The cure will be administered to the survivors when they decided that enough people have died and it would be announced as “newly developed.”
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvjn2l-the-club-of-rome-and-the-cia-depopulation-program-at-faucis-fort-detrick-ci.html
Tnx DrGoodgreens
In 1968, the Club of Rome determined the limits to growth; the results of the study was that civilization as we know it would collapse shortly after the year 2000 unless the population was seriously reduced. Several top secret recommendations were made to the ruling elite by Dr. Aurelio Peccei of the Club of Rome. The chief recommendation was to develop a microbe which would attack the autoimmune system and thus render the development of a vaccine impossible. Dr. Peccei had come to the conclusion that a plague similar to that of the Black Death was needed in order to “rid” certain groups from the population. The orders were given to develop the microbe and to also develop a cure and a prophylactic. The microbe would be used against the general population and would be introduced by vaccine administered by the World Health Organization. The prophylactic was to be used by the ruling elite. The cure will be administered to the survivors when they decided that enough people have died and it would be announced as “newly developed.”
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvjn2l-the-club-of-rome-and-the-cia-depopulation-program-at-faucis-fort-detrick-ci.html
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