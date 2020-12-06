'Soul Mining' : TheThe (Matt Johnson)

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[Verse 1]
You're floating down a tunnel in a little wooden box
You're cold and you're lonely and enveloped in fog
You've been pried open and left here to die
You should have trusted your instincts 'cause they don't tell lies
[Chorus]
Something always goes wrong when things are going right
You swallowed your pride to quell the pain inside
Someone captured your heart like a thief in the night
And squeezed all the juice out until it ran dry
[Verse 2]
You've been read like an open book, page by page
You'll never tell anyone your inner thoughts again
You were taken in by a heart of fools gold
Now you're drifting in circles in the depths of your soul
[Chorus]
Something always goes wrong when things are going right
You swallowed your pride to quell the pain inside
Someone captured your heart like a thief in the night
And squeezed all the juice out until it ran dry
Something always goes wrong when things are going right
You swallowed your pride to quell the pain inside
Someone captured your heart like a thief in the night
And squeezed all the juice out until it ran dry
[Instrumental]
[Chorus]
Something always goes wrong when things are going right
You swallowed your pride to quell the pain inside
Someone captured your heart like a thief in the night
And squeezed all the juice out until it ran dry
Something always goes wrong when things are going right
You swallowed your pride to quell the pain inside
Someone captured your heart like a thief in the night
And squeezed all the juice out until it ran dry
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TrbkeBwNTGM
john gallagher