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Babylon is fallen: SDA pastor Dwight Nelson says allah is the biblical God!
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62 views • October 02, 2021
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Credits to a ministry that exposes the apostasy in the Seventh Day Adventist church.
In 2010, Adventist pastor Dwight Nelson mentioned that allah, a false pagan moon god, is the living Christian God of the universe. Later, Adventist pastor John Carter made the same claim. They are making these outrageous lies as part of the Vatican's ecumenical one world religion movement.
Notice also the xmas decorations in the SDA church, even though xmas originates in paganism from ancient Babylon.
If you are Adventist, are yo u not offended by this? Is this a church you want to belong to because prominent pastors say you must remain with the ship? Why remain in a sinking ship, the SDA church, which is made in the image of the beast by being a 501c3 government registered church?
And yet, on a SDA website, Mr. Dwight Nelson is considered as a ‘legend’!
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to a ministry that exposes the apostasy in the Seventh Day Adventist church.
In 2010, Adventist pastor Dwight Nelson mentioned that allah, a false pagan moon god, is the living Christian God of the universe. Later, Adventist pastor John Carter made the same claim. They are making these outrageous lies as part of the Vatican's ecumenical one world religion movement.
Notice also the xmas decorations in the SDA church, even though xmas originates in paganism from ancient Babylon.
If you are Adventist, are yo u not offended by this? Is this a church you want to belong to because prominent pastors say you must remain with the ship? Why remain in a sinking ship, the SDA church, which is made in the image of the beast by being a 501c3 government registered church?
And yet, on a SDA website, Mr. Dwight Nelson is considered as a ‘legend’!
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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