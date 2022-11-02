Foxconn Denies 20,000 Workers Infected COVID at Factory in China enFoxconn Denies 20,000 Workers Infected COVID at Factory in China

https://gnews.org/articles/503389
Summary：10/31/2022 Due to the COVID restrictions, conditions in factories have deteriorated. Food and medicine are in short supply, a lot of Foxconn employees trying to depart the factory
