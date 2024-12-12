Ozempic - GLP inhibitors are literally snake venom

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Clay Clark: Dr. Judy Mikovits, what are your thoughts on these GLP inhibitors?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Well, these GLP inhibitors are literally snake venom, as we know from Bryan Ardys, that literally cut holes in your stomach and disrupt your metabolism of tryptophan. I have on my screen here a june 13, 2018 article from cell host and microbes, and it's called Integrated Tryptophan Metabolism Under The Control Of The Gut Microbiota. What we have, is we have our own God given GLP1 secretion, and it controls, literally, your serotonin pathways, how you're calm, your neuro biologic brain function, and the production the ability for your kidneys to function, your liver to function, and your nerves and your brain to function, to calm anxiety, and this is all in the metabolism of tryptophan. So cell host and microbe and I presented this first at health freedom Idaho. So you'll destroy tryptophan metabolism. Since we just got off of Thanksgiving, what's tryptophan metabolism? Oh, that's how you calm down Turkey, chicken. This one figure was the key to HIV AIDS, whether it be neuro aids, that you call Lyme. No matter the variant, they have to disrupt tryptophan metabolism and your own God given GLP secretion so that your own gut microbiome cannot metabolize food.

12/11/2024 - ThriveTime Show: https://rumble.com/v5yd9vn-glp-inhibitors-nothing-would-do-more-to-improve-the-health-lifespan-and.html