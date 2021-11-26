Robert F Kennedy Jr. 'World Freedom Alliance' 'Resistance' Speech Milano Italy [Nov 13, 2021]

Note: I STILL Have Problems Uploading........!'World Freedom Alliance' Demostration in Copenhagen Denmark tomorrow... I will go and see how many 'awake' people who come...AND wht the FUCk does Robert F Kennedy Jr use this hand-sign? - Does he of all people dont know that "'Signs and Symbols Rule the World, not Words nor Laws.' - Confucius "- Trust No One - Question Everything, Also This Video and Do Your Own Research...- 'There is NO such thing as a Coincidence!'German subtitles.Kennedy speaking to a massive outdoor audience in Milan at a protest event against tyrannical vaccine mandates and introduction of the so called 'Green Pass', a one way ticket to digital slavery.Kennedy paused throughout his speech for his words to be translated into Italian.The Italian has been removed from this edited video leaving a shorted recording with Kennedy's words only.German subtitles are provided.--Danish Mads Palsvig Speech Demonstration Milano Italy [Nov 26, 2021]'Robert Kennedy was in Europe to support the referendum on Sunday 28 November 2021 and then in Milan for, among other things, to tell about his book on the major criminal fauci.Published November 26, 2021 1 Viewsmadspalsvig--November 24th, 202111,886 views@LongXXvids - 937 Followers