This is HOW Alec Baldwin's Single Action Revolver SHOULD Have Worked

Let's take a look at how fully operational, well maintained, single action revolvers function in an attempt to determine if it is plausible that Alec Baldwin's revolver fired without him touching the trigger.00:00 Start00:20 Before We Start02:49 Uberti Revolver05:03 Heritage Revolver06:51 Ruger Revolver08:31 Final Thoughts(These are affiliate links.)Hearing Protection By AXILEye Protection By Hunters HD GoldClothing by BerettaClothing by Tru-SpecMicrophone by SaramonicSteel Targets by High Caliber TargetsPaper Targets by Outdoor Products PlusCleaning Products by Aegis Gun CareAmazon Influencer StoreCloverTac HomepageShirts, Swag & Moreuse code HALFOFF on orders of $50 or moreBecome A YouTube Channel MemberCloverTac On PatreonThe Best Perks On Patreon!Extra Content & Cool PerksThank you for being a loyal friend to theCloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe----------CREDITS----------CloverTac Productions Original ContentCredit: Christopher DoverMusic Graciously Provided ByViolet HeartAdditional Music Credit----------AFFILIATE DISCLOSURE----------In accordance with the rules and regulations set forth by the FTC, this message is two inform you that CloverTac Productions is an affiliate marketer for many different companies.----------SAFETY NOTICE----------:All activity shown in our videos are done within an approved facility and under the supervision of a professional. Further, we observe all local, state and federal regulations.