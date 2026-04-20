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Let's add the last entry to Dr. Melissa Fana's vaccine die-ry! ☠
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250 views • 2 days ago

I don't see a pulse. She's covered with dirt. There's a strange bluetooth signal coming out of her body. I dunno. I think she might be ... dead!

Sources

https://www.facebook.com/mel.fana/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/diedsuddenlynewsofficial/permalink/1656917732255156/

https://www.northwell.edu/infectious-disease/patient-testimonials/a-doctor-s-video-diary-what-it-s-like-to-get-the-covid-19-vaccine

https://farewellmemoir.today/dr-melissa-d-fana-suffolk-new-york-obituary-death-respected-oncologist-sadly-passed-away/

Ending clip: The Boys

Music: Lebanon Hanover - Babes of the 80s

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-------------------

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

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Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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