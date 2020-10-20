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'BuzzSawMedia_AmericaInPeril' This Should Be Seen By Every American NOW!
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20 views • October 20, 2020
This video outlines where, as a country, we are decidedly enroute to: A Communist takeover. The goals of this takeover are stated from their sources and the progress is maped out and it doesn't look good. It is shown through the eyes of many who fled what is coming here and they warn us of it.
Every American should see this video...Everyone!
Every American should see this video...Everyone!
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