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We Are the Resistance and We Will WIN this War
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180 views • April 14, 2021
Vernon Coleman, April 11, 2021
In recent months, Dr Coleman’s videos have been heavily targeted by paid trolls who were spreading lies, libels and misinformation. Sadly, this is why Dr Coleman has had to disable comments. He apologizes and says that he misses all your kind and encouraging comments.
Dr Vernon Coleman explains why we’re fighting a war of perception rather than reality, analyses the weaknesses and single strength of the Resistance Movement, provides some ammunition and outlines a winning strategy.
For more unbiased information about other important matters, please visit
https://www.vernoncoleman.org
Click on the following link to upgrade to a BNT pro-account
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/how-to-upgrade-to-a-bnt-pro-account_YA2ndoft4PQM8zB.html
To purchase Dr Coleman’s latest book, Endgame, please click on the following link
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Endgame-Hidden-Agenda-Vernon-Coleman/dp/B08Z5LSKVH/
In recent months, Dr Coleman’s videos have been heavily targeted by paid trolls who were spreading lies, libels and misinformation. Sadly, this is why Dr Coleman has had to disable comments. He apologizes and says that he misses all your kind and encouraging comments.
Dr Vernon Coleman explains why we’re fighting a war of perception rather than reality, analyses the weaknesses and single strength of the Resistance Movement, provides some ammunition and outlines a winning strategy.
For more unbiased information about other important matters, please visit
https://www.vernoncoleman.org
Click on the following link to upgrade to a BNT pro-account
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/how-to-upgrade-to-a-bnt-pro-account_YA2ndoft4PQM8zB.html
To purchase Dr Coleman’s latest book, Endgame, please click on the following link
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Endgame-Hidden-Agenda-Vernon-Coleman/dp/B08Z5LSKVH/
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