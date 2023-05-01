https://gettr.com/post/p2fonhp734a

Both Republican Party and Democrat Party should stop the infight and unite together against the imminent threat, which is the Chinese Communist Party. The CCP and Xi Jinping is laughing and applauding as they see America is so deeply divided and forgotten who's the real enemy.

共和黨和民主黨都應該停止明爭暗鬥，團結起來共同應對迫在眉睫的威脅，即中國共產黨。 中共和習近平看到美國分裂如此之深，忘了誰是真正的敵人，都笑著鼓掌。

