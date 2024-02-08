Create New Account
403) Man-made satellite megaconstellations debris will endanger Earth’s atmosphere
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
Published 18 hours ago

Document by S. Solter-Hunt, dated December 18, 2023.

Potential Perturbation of the Ionosphere by Megaconstellations and Corresponding Artificial Re-entry Plasma Dust: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2312.09329.pdf

Article:

Will Earth’s Protective Magnetosphere Be Affected By Megaconstellations? https://www.rfsafe.com/will-earths-protective-magnetosphere-be-affected-by-megaconstellations/

or https://www.universetoday.com/164890/millions-of-satellites-could-have-a-profound-effect-on-the-earths-ionosphere/


My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua


Keywords
sciencetechnologydebrissatelliteplasmamagnetospheremegaconstellations

