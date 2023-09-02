EXTREME EMF RADIATION (CHECK) ! BUT IT'S S.M.A.R.T. YOU KNOW... [WOR EDIT](In Scotland the People are Being Fried Alive) [Unite For Truth Scotland]
================
@ (WOR) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
================
Various recordings of EMF radiation (huge numbers), independent science,
old and new standards of EMF safety, link with jabs, Internet of nano things
(Intra-body nano-network), dangers of a new 'pandemic'...
(source) unitefortruthscotland / Please visit and subscribe
@ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/unitefortruthscotland/
(full video) https://www.bitchute.com/video/beWLHFJ0SYU0/
(website) www.unitefortruth.online
================
We are LIVING IN A SEA of EMF RADIATION
(Microwave Dangers in Our Homes) [Dr. Magda Havas]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xfOWIwyGD8TX/
VAXXED & READY... FOR HOOKUP TO THE INTERNET OF BODIES ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UKugLAfGg0y5/
What is IN the COV-ID INJECTIONS (David Hughes PhD - On Summarizing the Independent Analyses)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YD8ecv91vyGX/
SELF ASSEMBLY STRUCTURES in the C19 SHOTS (Dr. D. Nixon; Dr. S. Yanowitz; Matt Taylor)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cHNQ3flrVzAT/
We were TOLD that 'GRAPHENE' was 'BLACK'...(LQC)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5gIK1cLVDNJr/
Analysis of A SINGLE Pfizer DROPLET, as of Oct. 31, 2022 [LQC]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JFvJx1rmZ4bA/
*The PURPOSE of VACCINATION [Ricardo Delgado]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k8pYHroKcBc4/
WHAT are we SEEING after THE JAB ?
LQC https://www.bitchute.com/video/X4CzVbNIlaJn/
This is NOT a DRUG 💉 It is GRAPHENE-based 💉 NANO TECHNOLOGY !
LQC https://www.bitchute.com/video/rWNBVWQWiywr/
COV-ID, GREAT RE:'SET', AGENDA21/30
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QS3b5QjkhWP1/
(ALL 'INJECTABLES' are SUSPECT) ! 'GRAPHENE' Oxide STRUCTURES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5c7Pb9QqY1n4/
ENOUGH is ENOUGH ! and to all of you who have been complicit...
(Dr. José Luis Sevillano) https://www.bitchute.com/video/xR5ZEBgYOTdw/
INTRANASAL FLU ＂vaccine＂ ARRIVES in SPAIN.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1o7O3NxWXbSo/
Hermenegildo García (2017) GRAPHENE, INSECTS, BIOMASS
LQC Analysis https://www.bitchute.com/video/10lqpCzl2HsL/
They WANT US to 'EAT INSECTS' to 'INTRODUCE MORE GRAPHENE'
(LaQuintaColumna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/3nornTgkXrQq/
* INTENTION of COV-ID INJECTION (LaQuintaColumna)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ArDFHgqFkPdY/
COVID ZOMBIES: "the mRNA" "ALTERED the NEURONS" (LQC)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/J4XP1AV6KG9m/
5000% increase in 'CANCER DEATHS' after Covid 'VAX' (LQC)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dl6z2Wl1adki/
There is NO 'TRANSMISSION' from 'VAXXED' persons. It is 'IRRADIATION'
(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/o3xSsyUayuUx/
26 GHz [5G SPECTRUM] The 'GRAPHENE' SWEET SPOT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/INMA3hS3dwW0/
MASS INJECTION (GRAPHENE, NANO, EMF POISONING) !
(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/1Ee3McSWwME7/
COVID 'VAX' are GRAPHENE INOCULATED for DEPOP + NEURO-MODULATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/j6OgsGhEpkPO/
'GRAPHENE' Oxide STRUCTURES (ALL 'INJECTABLES' SUSPECT) !
(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/5c7Pb9QqY1n4/
GRAPHENE in the COV-ID "VACCINE"
(Identified, Evidenced & Reported 1st by Prof. Pablo Campra)
(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/1TwV7p8aRhY1/
Prof. Campra GRAPHENE (LQC) Report: [ENG]
https://docdro.id/7DAXqet:[ES] https://docdro.id/PXcBfeQ
(LQC / Dr. Pablo Campra) [SPECIAL REPORT]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JpPe8pIrXTKu/
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, TESLAPHORESIS, INJECT
(La Quinta Columna; SPECIAL REPORT) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
SELF-ASSEMBLED GRAPHENE based CARBON NANOTUBES in PFIZER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2qF8HOQVLj9P/
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/YTIBqRkImp1y/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.