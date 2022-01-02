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Chaos Erupts In The Italian Parliament During Debate Over Additional "Green Pass" Rules
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279 views • January 02, 2022
Chaos erupts in the Italian parliament during debate over additional "Green Pass" rules. MPs holding up signs opposing the vaccine passport.
Italy has decided to impose various restrictions on all unvaccinated persons that do not hold the country’s "Green Pass", which is an extension of the EU Digital COVID-19 Certificate.
Italy has decided to impose various restrictions on all unvaccinated persons that do not hold the country’s "Green Pass", which is an extension of the EU Digital COVID-19 Certificate.
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