Ultimate TV Mind Control Documentary | Media Manipulation
How TV Controls Your Mind By ODD TV

Free Your Mind

This documentary details how Television has been used to manipulate populations, It goes into the early history, and technological techniques used to manipulate the viewers. Also, the documentary explains how the Government uses Mainstream Media for its own agenda, and it describes how companies use Television programming to target children. It also features predictive programming excerpts from different movies and TV shows. Additionally, it includes a section on how the Rockefeller Foundation influenced the public school system, and how the US population has been purposely dumbed down. The documentary explains how the Mainstream Media uses the term “Conspiracy Theory” to ridicule Free Thinkers, Skeptics, and people who question the “Official Story.”

Keywords
mediamanipulationdocumentaryultimatetv mind control

