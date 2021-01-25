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New Format Show - Space+Tunnels+Moon Bases +TicTac by Jet etc ] - OT Chan Live#363
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69 views • January 25, 2021
#NASA #MOONBASE #UFOS #ALIENS #DEBUNKED
Topics:-
1) Gen Chat - Recent events of coHosts Leaving and going rogue even
cease and desist guys its very childish.
2) How long can you live in Space without Suit
a) Temp of Space
b) Temp of liquid Nitrogen
3) A look over Pauls Tweets with Haters and his replies to them
4) Underground tunnels and nuke drill. common sense why
it wouldnt work. and I google live to show how you can find
the same maps thirdphaseofmoon claim are new leaks
5) Tic Tac near miss a Passenger Jet.. as promote by fraud
vid analysis Jason Gleaves
a) my visual analysis of it frame by frame and why its fake
motion blur CGI
b) Scott Brandos break down of the video . showing what he found
which puts the final nail thats its a hoax video of UFO
6) GUFON moon bases debunked
a)Paul shows a web search from ProjectAvalon of one of
the images being hoax using Iran.
b) Paul shows how to use TInEye better then google reverse search
how it easily debunks the images. watch to find out how.
c) Soctt Brando debunk of another structure..
so if you get just one image proven hoax then the website cant
be a trustable source of info nor YT channel promoting such
a page.
d) Paul over lays a seat of images real NASA image with Fake
to prove its identical.
Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)
[0:00] Gen Chat - Hosts Leaving and Drama
[19:45] How long can you live in Space without a space suit?
[26:10] Paul goes over his tweets on various UFO topics and Drama
[40:01] Underground Secret Tunnels Map Solved! No hard evidence
of the claims put out by GUFON/Thirdphase with some sources coming
from books, with artificial aged coloring of pages of the same
map found with a google search!
[44:00] Spinning Heated piped Tunneling Drive head - does it make
any sense to be a legit tool used? Science wise?
[49:00] Resume with Maps
[59:34] Tic Tac Passes Plane investigate - Real or Fake?
[01:08:00] Scott Brando Debunks on Tic Tac and Street Lamp
[01:11:11] GUFON Moon and Mars Bases - Investigated and Solved!
[01:33:10] Moon base Crater over over layed proving its photoshopped.
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is coming.
cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
New SubscribeStar (I would like this used over Patreon now)
https://www.subscribestar.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Topics:-
1) Gen Chat - Recent events of coHosts Leaving and going rogue even
cease and desist guys its very childish.
2) How long can you live in Space without Suit
a) Temp of Space
b) Temp of liquid Nitrogen
3) A look over Pauls Tweets with Haters and his replies to them
4) Underground tunnels and nuke drill. common sense why
it wouldnt work. and I google live to show how you can find
the same maps thirdphaseofmoon claim are new leaks
5) Tic Tac near miss a Passenger Jet.. as promote by fraud
vid analysis Jason Gleaves
a) my visual analysis of it frame by frame and why its fake
motion blur CGI
b) Scott Brandos break down of the video . showing what he found
which puts the final nail thats its a hoax video of UFO
6) GUFON moon bases debunked
a)Paul shows a web search from ProjectAvalon of one of
the images being hoax using Iran.
b) Paul shows how to use TInEye better then google reverse search
how it easily debunks the images. watch to find out how.
c) Soctt Brando debunk of another structure..
so if you get just one image proven hoax then the website cant
be a trustable source of info nor YT channel promoting such
a page.
d) Paul over lays a seat of images real NASA image with Fake
to prove its identical.
Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)
[0:00] Gen Chat - Hosts Leaving and Drama
[19:45] How long can you live in Space without a space suit?
[26:10] Paul goes over his tweets on various UFO topics and Drama
[40:01] Underground Secret Tunnels Map Solved! No hard evidence
of the claims put out by GUFON/Thirdphase with some sources coming
from books, with artificial aged coloring of pages of the same
map found with a google search!
[44:00] Spinning Heated piped Tunneling Drive head - does it make
any sense to be a legit tool used? Science wise?
[49:00] Resume with Maps
[59:34] Tic Tac Passes Plane investigate - Real or Fake?
[01:08:00] Scott Brando Debunks on Tic Tac and Street Lamp
[01:11:11] GUFON Moon and Mars Bases - Investigated and Solved!
[01:33:10] Moon base Crater over over layed proving its photoshopped.
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is coming.
cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
New SubscribeStar (I would like this used over Patreon now)
https://www.subscribestar.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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