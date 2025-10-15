BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Tortured Palestinian Prisoner Speaks Out | Trending Ep197
What is happening
What is happening
9736 followers
48 views • 2 days ago

This morning, Jaymie discusses the claims of torture and deaths in Israeli detention by a freed Palestinian prisoner, Hamas carries out public executions, Trump says his generosity towards Argentina will depend on their next elections, and Gen Z aren't happy with pensioners in big houses - could there be a change to 'triple lock'?


New Show Sponsor - https://nutrahealth365.com/


You can watch the full episode FOR FREE over on https://ickonic.com/Watch/3455


You can also subscribe to Ickonic to receive…


- New Content Daily

- Feature-Length Documentaries

- Exclusive Original Series


Start your journey today for just £1.99 for the first month


Keywords
jewsgazapalestinianwest banktorturedhamazprisoner speaks outtrending ep197israel hostages
