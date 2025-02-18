Face the Nation Claims Free Speech Created the Holocaust

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Margaret Brennan of face the nation secretary of State, Marco Rubio that the holocaust was caused by Germany's third embracing free speech, and she's not out of a job yet. It indicates the corporate media and the unit parties of view of the 1st amendment. #firstamendment #marcorubio #margaretbrennan