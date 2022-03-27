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KijaniAmariAK: Crash! - The God of Death Falling From the Sky! [25.03.2022]
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322 views • March 27, 2022
In this episode we will take a look at the US Marine MV 22b Osprey plane that crashed in Nordland, Norway on March 18th, 2022. In doing so we will discover the hidden symbolism found in this Satanic ritual sacrifice. We will also take a look at several other Satanic ritual events that are connected with the fallen plane in order to decipher the coded messages found in these events.
To watch the full video and to gain access to all the other videos as well, Purchase your subscription to:
www.Apokalypsis321.com
If you would like to give a donation to this ministry here is the link:
https://paypal.me/KijaniAmariak?local.
Beat Credit: GIPSY HUSSLE
4,923 Views mar 25, 2022
KijaniAmariAK
46.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/9_t6Q4lUgNc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
To watch the full video and to gain access to all the other videos as well, Purchase your subscription to:
www.Apokalypsis321.com
If you would like to give a donation to this ministry here is the link:
https://paypal.me/KijaniAmariak?local.
Beat Credit: GIPSY HUSSLE
4,923 Views mar 25, 2022
KijaniAmariAK
46.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/9_t6Q4lUgNc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
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