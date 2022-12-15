26. Words Are More Often Just Words

Words Are More Often Just Words

Know, words are more often just words,

They can be used in many modes,

Especially when some discourse

Is gossip for guided chaos.





Know, words are more often just words,

Remember, they can be in quotes,

Especially when this discourse

Is eager to hear the mobs.





Know, words are more often just words,

They shouldn't be trusted at first,

Especially when such discourse

Spills out just like water flows.





Know, words are more often just words,

Ignore the words of the jerks,

Especially when the discourse

Is spoken to hurt your self-worth.





Know, words are more often just words,

But value and watch over yours,

Especially when your discourse

Is uttered aloud for folks.