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The Best Of George Carlin - A Compilation
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138 views • December 04, 2021
The Best Of George Carlin - A Compilation
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/The-Best-Of-George-Carlin--A-Compilation:0
George Denis Patrick Carlin (May 12, 1937 - June 22, 2008) was an American stand-up comedian, actor, social critic, and author. Regarded as one of the most important and influential stand-up comics of all time, he was dubbed "the dean of counterculture comedians". He was known for his dark comedy and reflections on politics, the English language, psychology, religion, and taboo subjects.
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/The-Best-Of-George-Carlin--A-Compilation:0
George Denis Patrick Carlin (May 12, 1937 - June 22, 2008) was an American stand-up comedian, actor, social critic, and author. Regarded as one of the most important and influential stand-up comics of all time, he was dubbed "the dean of counterculture comedians". He was known for his dark comedy and reflections on politics, the English language, psychology, religion, and taboo subjects.
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