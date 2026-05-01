BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

LAST SEEN MOMENTS OF AMERICAN RABBI ₪ LEAVING HIS AIRBNB IN COLOMBIA BEFORE BEING FOUND DISMEMBERED
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
722 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
86 views • 3 days ago

New York rabbi found dismembered, stuffed in closet after being killed by Colombian gang


A New York rabbi was found dismembered and stuffed inside a bloodstained wardrobe after he was attacked and murdered by Colombian gangbangers.


Nachum Israel Eber’s mutilated remains were discovered inside the abandoned closet after it was dumped on a street in Bogota on Sunday — just days after his family reported him missing, local media reported.


The 51-year-old father, who was a member of the Belz Hasidic community in Brooklyn’s Boro Park, had traveled to the South American country earlier this month to help advise a congregation of Catholics who had converted to Judaism.


Nachum Israel Eber, a 51-year-old rabbi from Brooklyn, was found dead in Bogota, Colombia, on Sunday. JamPress


Authorities started searching for him after relatives in the Big Apple reported he had suddenly gone silent and stopped answering their calls.


Surveillance video captured Eber leaving his Airbnb just after 9 p.m. April 21 before he vanished without a trace.


Days later, locals reported finding the blue wardrobe with bloodstains around it on a street on the opposite side of the city.


The 51-year-old divorced father’s mutilated remains were discovered inside an abandoned blue closet that was dumped on a street in Bogota on Sunday. JamPress


Authorities have since confirmed the remains are those of the missing rabbi.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the grim slaying but believe he may have been targeted by a gang that zeroes in on tourists.


They believe he was likely murdered when gangbangers were stealing his belongings and identification documents, local media reported.


Surveillance video captured Nuchem leaving his Airbnb just after 9 p.m. April 21 before he vanished without a trace. JamPress


Eber’s family is in the process of trying to have his remains transported to Israel for burial.


They are liaising with Colombian authorities in a bid to prevent investigators from carrying out an autopsy as part of their investigation.


Source: https://nypost.com/2026/04/30/world-news/new-york-rabbi-found-dismembered-stuffed-in-closet-after-being-killed-by-colombian-gang/

Keywords
dismemberednachum israel ebercolombian gangbangersboro parkadvising a congregation of catholics who had converted to judaism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Parlatore corrects record after Crow questioning: Navy commander denies mischaracterizations of Pentagon role

Parlatore corrects record after Crow questioning: Navy commander denies mischaracterizations of Pentagon role

Willow Tohi
Putin personally oversees nuclear arsenal as Russia warns of &#8220;real possibility&#8221; of apocalypse

Putin personally oversees nuclear arsenal as Russia warns of “real possibility” of apocalypse

Willow Tohi
The Unseen War: Exposing hidden vaccine dangers and reclaiming health freedom

The Unseen War: Exposing hidden vaccine dangers and reclaiming health freedom

Belle Carter
Trump Says U.S. Has &#8216;Already Won&#8217; Iran War but Seeks &#8216;Bigger Margin&#8217;

Trump Says U.S. Has ‘Already Won’ Iran War but Seeks ‘Bigger Margin’

Garrison Vance
The Event Horizon: Humanity&#8217;s downfall and the hidden war

The Event Horizon: Humanity’s downfall and the hidden war

Ramon Tomey
Trump Signs Homeland Security Funding Bill, Ending 76-Day Shutdown

Trump Signs Homeland Security Funding Bill, Ending 76-Day Shutdown

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy