LAST SEEN MOMENTS OF AMERICAN RABBI ₪ LEAVING HIS AIRBNB IN COLOMBIA BEFORE BEING FOUND DISMEMBERED

New York rabbi found dismembered, stuffed in closet after being killed by Colombian gang





A New York rabbi was found dismembered and stuffed inside a bloodstained wardrobe after he was attacked and murdered by Colombian gangbangers.





Nachum Israel Eber’s mutilated remains were discovered inside the abandoned closet after it was dumped on a street in Bogota on Sunday — just days after his family reported him missing, local media reported.





The 51-year-old father, who was a member of the Belz Hasidic community in Brooklyn’s Boro Park, had traveled to the South American country earlier this month to help advise a congregation of Catholics who had converted to Judaism.





Nachum Israel Eber, a 51-year-old rabbi from Brooklyn, was found dead in Bogota, Colombia, on Sunday. JamPress





Authorities started searching for him after relatives in the Big Apple reported he had suddenly gone silent and stopped answering their calls.





Surveillance video captured Eber leaving his Airbnb just after 9 p.m. April 21 before he vanished without a trace.





Days later, locals reported finding the blue wardrobe with bloodstains around it on a street on the opposite side of the city.





The 51-year-old divorced father’s mutilated remains were discovered inside an abandoned blue closet that was dumped on a street in Bogota on Sunday. JamPress





Authorities have since confirmed the remains are those of the missing rabbi.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the grim slaying but believe he may have been targeted by a gang that zeroes in on tourists.





They believe he was likely murdered when gangbangers were stealing his belongings and identification documents, local media reported.





Surveillance video captured Nuchem leaving his Airbnb just after 9 p.m. April 21 before he vanished without a trace. JamPress





Eber’s family is in the process of trying to have his remains transported to Israel for burial.





They are liaising with Colombian authorities in a bid to prevent investigators from carrying out an autopsy as part of their investigation.





Source: https://nypost.com/2026/04/30/world-news/new-york-rabbi-found-dismembered-stuffed-in-closet-after-being-killed-by-colombian-gang/