Funeral held in Damascus for victims of Israeli attack on Iran’s embassy in Syria.
Ibrahim Wahdi reports from Damascus.
Thousands of people have taken part in the funeral processions for Iranian military advisors, who lost their lives in an Israeli missile strike against the consular section of Iran’s Embassy in the Syrian capital city of Damascus.
adding...
Consulate attack indicates Israel mired in Gaza quagmire, seeks to widen war: Iran's parliament
A senior Iranian lawmaker has reacted to the recent Israeli terrorist attack against the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital of Damascus, saying the deadly strike shows the "growing weakness" of the Tel Aviv regime as a result of its failure in the war on the Gaza Strip.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.