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The Genesis Timeline Prophecies 14-15 - UFO's End Days Deception / Beheading Prophesied in the Torah! (Updated)
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82 views • September 15, 2020
This is my third & last attempt at making this video. How it turns out is how it turns out.
Since Jesus wrote the Torah, everything in the 'New Testament' will agree with it perfectly as a blueprint, so it should not surprise us when this applies to prophecy too!
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Prayer requests - Please use the 'Community' tab on my Youtube! I take these
very seriously and copy them into my journal, before taking them to the Lord!
Ministry Support: https://www.patreon.com/originalpilgrim
Instagram = https://www.instagram.com/original.pilgrim
Facebook = https://www.facebook.com/americanpilgrim
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Since Jesus wrote the Torah, everything in the 'New Testament' will agree with it perfectly as a blueprint, so it should not surprise us when this applies to prophecy too!
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Prayer requests - Please use the 'Community' tab on my Youtube! I take these
very seriously and copy them into my journal, before taking them to the Lord!
Ministry Support: https://www.patreon.com/originalpilgrim
Instagram = https://www.instagram.com/original.pilgrim
Facebook = https://www.facebook.com/americanpilgrim
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
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