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Bitcoin vs. War: Can Bitcoin End War?
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62 views • April 04, 2021
Without government run central banks and inflationary currencies, engaging in war is much more difficult. Stefan Molyneux speaks about the potential of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies to end war and brainstorms on how it would be possible start a war in a bitcoin economy. Speech recorded on April 12th at the Toronto Bitcoin Expo 2014.
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Bitcoin 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Litecoin Lbxr3M8oezWaguEBc35MoyvQT88C85Sqpi
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Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Bitcoin 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Litecoin Lbxr3M8oezWaguEBc35MoyvQT88C85Sqpi
NXT NXT-FHA2-KU8B-RBLL-BX9KE
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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