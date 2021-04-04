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Bitcoin vs. War: Can Bitcoin End War?
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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62 views • April 04, 2021
Without government run central banks and inflationary currencies, engaging in war is much more difficult. Stefan Molyneux speaks about the potential of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies to end war and brainstorms on how it would be possible start a war in a bitcoin economy. Speech recorded on April 12th at the Toronto Bitcoin Expo 2014.

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Bitcoin 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Litecoin Lbxr3M8oezWaguEBc35MoyvQT88C85Sqpi
NXT NXT-FHA2-KU8B-RBLL-BX9KE

Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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