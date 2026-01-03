BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Covid vaccine increases heart attacks 300%, strokes 250%, notes Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
163 views • 2 days ago

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH tells Dr. Drew Pinsky (Dec 2025),
"I want to go over two massive studies that kind of just throw the whole 'safe and effective' narrative out of the water."
"So the two largest COVID vaccine safety studies ever conducted, the first ones by Faksova and colleagues."
"This had 99 million people in it."
"They found 500% increased risks of myocarditis [heart inflammation], 300% increased risks of spinal cord inflammation, which can be permanently disabling."
"It can cause paralysis."
"It was transverse myelitis?"
"Yes, transverse myelitis."
"And so we have all these things."
"Then we have the second largest vaccine safety study ever conducted, [Raheleh, 2025] which was published a few weeks ago, that had 85 million people in it and had a control group."
"So it's about 40 million vaccinated, 40 million weren't."
"It was a meta-analysis."
"They found 300% increased risk of heart attack."
"They found 200% increased risk of arrhythmias."
"They found about 250% increased risk of stroke."
"So now we have the largest population sizes ever studied that were vaccinated, and we find these massive risks."

Mirrored - Fat News

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

heart attacksstrokescovid vaccinenicolas hulscher mph
