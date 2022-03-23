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CALL ME OLD FASHIONED, BUT I’D PREFER THE BEST PERSON FOR THE JOB NOT A TOKEN
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0 view • March 23, 2022
So it appears, led by the left, that Martin Luther King Jr’s dream has been abandoned for no other reason than it has proven to be an obstacle to the acquisition of power for the Demolition Party. It is no longer the content of one’s character that matters, but their place on the hierarchy of victimhood. Intersectionality has taken the place of integrity. Equal outcome has destroyed merit. Though the Demolition Party and the left uses the word “fair” to justify this chaos, when you pull back the curtain what is clearly seen are rules that are fluid - changing to assure victory for a movement that cannot survive on objectivity alone. I do not support discriminatory hiring practices and there was a time, not too long ago, when righteous compassionate people marched for an equal opportunity at that American dream. We are now moving in reverse. In the face of the sacrifices made to secure a seat at the table for all no matter their race, gender or religion - the highest office in the land, led by a white man, declares that he will hire based on race and gender and is celebrated for it. I mention his race in hopes that the irony is not lost on you. The Civil Rights Movement was in response to discriminatory practices implemented by white male leaders and now we’ve come full circle. The only change being the discrimination now targets all heterosexual white citizens. Apparently condemnation of discriminatory policies only go so far as the circumstances of the situation as I witness all of these supposed marginalized communities condone the practice if it gets them what they want - when did Dr. King’s dream turn into a nightmare? And when will we wake up?
https://www.theblaze.com/video/ted-cruz-ketanji-brown-jackson?rebelltitem=1#rebelltitem1
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/CALL-ME-OLD-FASHIONED--BUT-ID-PREFER-THE-BEST-PERSON-FOR-THE-JOB-NOT-A-TOKEN-e1g4o44
https://www.theblaze.com/video/ted-cruz-ketanji-brown-jackson?rebelltitem=1#rebelltitem1
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/CALL-ME-OLD-FASHIONED--BUT-ID-PREFER-THE-BEST-PERSON-FOR-THE-JOB-NOT-A-TOKEN-e1g4o44
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